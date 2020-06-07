New SARI hospital & another upgraded COVID hosp in Hills

Darjeeling: The Department of Health and Family Welfare in a notification has designated 8 hospitals in the State as Covid/SARI hospitals. The list includes new facilities also. Among the 8 is a SARI hospital at Lamahata, Darjeeling.



The Tribeni Tourist Lodge at Lamahata, Darjeeling is being converted into a 150 bed SARI Hospital (Level II,) stated the order (No. HF/SPSRC/20/2020/89.)

Incidentally DESUN hospital is Siliguri at present serves as the Severe Acute Respiratory Illness (SARI) hospital in Siliguri while Dr

Chang's Super Speciality hospital is the COVID-19 hospital in Siliguri.

"The DESUN SARI Hospital has been upgraded to Level IV from Level II thereby functioning as a Covid-19 hospital. The Tribeni Hospital will function as the SARI Hopsital" stated Dr. Pralay Acharya, CMOH, Darjeeling.

Incidentally the Triveni Tourist Lodge is a property under the Gorkhaland Territorial Administration (GTA.) The property is being converted into a hospital.

Work on the conversion including construction had begun on May 11, 2020 after a go ahead was given by the State Government. The GTA has set a target to complete construction in a record twenty one days. Construction work had started on May 11.

It will be a 100 bedded hospital with modern facilities and equipment including ventilators. "We thank Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee for the hospital" added Anit Thapa.

The new setup with two Covid-19 hospitals and a SARI hospital in the district is expected to help tackle the sudden surge of positive cases. DESUN has 60 beds and Dr. Chang's 100 beds.

The number of medical staff including doctors, nurses and lab assistants getting affected in the district is also a major cause of concern. "We have notified the health department for the appointment of more doctors for NBMCH and Covid-19 hospitals" added the CMOH.

Around 8 doctors will be appointed at present at NBMCH and Covid-19 hospitals. Doctors and Lab technicians will also be brought in from other health centers.

While the surge in cases continued in North Bengal districts, 10 patients were released from Chang's Hospital on Saturday.