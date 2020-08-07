New robotic fire fighting equipment undergo health test

Kolkata: In a significant stride towards boosting firefighting infrastructure in Bengal, the state Fire and Emergency services department on Thursday conducted an acceptance test of four robots that will form a part of the fire-fighting equipment designed to be deployed in areas where firefighters can't reach or enter.



The demonstration was carried out by Minister of State for Fire and Emergency Services Sujit Bose in presence of senior officials of the department at Brigade Parade Ground.

"Today, the trail run was conducted. These robots will used be in the underground or anyplace where the fire officials are unable to douse the fire. The robots can be used in highrise fires and in chemical fires. The cost of these four robots is Rs 4,38,96,000," said Bose.

Fitted with sensors, the robots can detect the point of occurrence of fire from a 100 metre distance and fight to weaken its intensity.

The Swadeshi fire fighting robot comes with heavy duty water/foam monitor fitted with nozzle capable of discharging water jet and having the capability to create fog pattern spray. It is equipped with thermal imaging cameras well as optical PTZ [pan tilt zoom] camera and focus light along with wireless control system. State Fire and Emergency services department is the first to introduce robots in its fleet for more effective firefighting in India.