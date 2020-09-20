New record: State logs highest recovery rate of 86.96%

Kolkata: More than 1,93,014 Covid patients in Bengal have recovered from the infection so far. The recovery rate has gone up to 86.96 per cent on Saturday which is the highest so far.



Bengal has carried out 27,44,862 Covid tests so far out of which 45,563 samples were tested in the past 24 hours. Around 3,188 new Covid cases have been found in the past 24 hours. The total tally of infected patients in the state has reached 2,21,960. Around 2,993 patients have been released from various hospitals in the past 24 hours.

The Covid situation in Bengal is better than many other Metro cities as the state government here has managed to secure the percentage of positive cases out of samples tested at as low as 8.09 per cent. Positivity rate in many states continues to rise while in the case of Bengal, the curve is gradually going down. Positivity test is an indicator of the prevalence of Covid infection in the community.

Bengal has seen 56 Covid deaths in the past 24 hours. The total death toll so far in the state has reached 4,298. Kolkata has witnessed 543 new Covid cases in the past 24 hours. As many as 15 people died in the city in a single day. The total number of infected patients in Kolkata has so far reached 49,613. North 24-Parganas saw 501 new cases on Saturday while the total number of cases in North 24-Parganas so far reached 44,685. North 24-Parganas has seen 15 deaths in the past 24 hours.

Howrah has so far seen a total 16,230 Covid cases out of which 187 have been affected in the past 24 hours. South 24-Parganas has registered 216 Covid cases in the past 24 hours. The total number of Covid infected patients in South 24-Parganas has gone up 14,947 till Saturday. Hooghly has witnessed 166 Covid cases in the past 24 hours while the total tally from the district reached 11,069.

Darjeeling registered 95 new Covid cases on Saturday and the total number of infected patients reached 6,909. Alipurduar has registered 95 new cases while Cooch Behar saw 85, Malda 83, Murshidabad 85, Nadia 101 new Covid cases in the past 24 hours.