New record: Petrol touches Rs 96 mark in Kolkata

Kolkata: Setting a new record, petrol price in Kolkata crossed the Rs 96 mark on Saturday while diesel is just 17 paise less than Rs 90.



The abnormal hike in fuel prices is a serious cause of concern as it is leading to skyrocketing of essentials when people are already distressed with the economic slowdown due to Covid.

The petroleum dealers' association in the state has threatened to launch a movement against the fuel price hike as they are also incurring heavy losses.

The petrol and diesel prices on Saturday were Rs 96.06 per litre and Rs 89.83 per litre respectively. This is the first time when petrol price has crossed the Rs 96 mark. Since June 1, the prices of petrol and diesel have increased by Rs 1.56 per litre and Rs 1.60 per litre respectively.

Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee criticised the BJP-led Central government for remaining indifferent to the issue of abnormal hike in petrol and diesel prices.

She had recently said: "BJP government hardly cares about the hike in the prices of cooking gas, petrol and diesel. Its prices are going up almost every day. It is leading to skyrocketing prices of essential commodities. Farmers are also facing difficulties due to the increase in diesel price.

How can common people survive when prices of essential commodities are going up when the economy has nosedived due to the Covid pandemic".

Bengal Petroleum Dealers Association's joint secretary Prasenjit Sen, hinted of going for a movement against the hike as it is resulting in huge losses. "Our investment for one-time procurement has gone up by at least Rs 3 lakh. But our commission remained the same despite a considerable drop in sales due to the price rise," he said.