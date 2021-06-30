New record: Petrol price stands at Rs 98.64 in state

KOLKATA: After the fuel prices increased by 32 times in the past 30 days, the costs of petrol and diesel have set a new record in Bengal on Tuesday with the same touching Rs 98.64 and Rs 92.03 per litre respectively.



The prices of petrol and diesel in the state on Tuesday increased by 34 paise and 28 paise respectively.

On May 1, the price of petrol and diesel was Rs 90.62 per litre and Rs 83.61 per litre. In the past two months, the prices have increased by Rs 8.02 and Rs 8.42 respectively.

According to petrol pump owners, the trend shows that the petrol price may cross Rs 100 mark in this week itself.

"Our sales, mainly of petrol, are dropping everyday as motorbike and car users have a fixed budget.

"It seems they are somehow managing by refilling with a lesser volume of fuel," said Prasenjit Sen, joint secretary of West Bengal Petroleum Dealers Association.

Petrol in Delhi stood at Rs 98.81 a litre while diesel is selling at Rs 89.18 while the same in Mumbai is being sold for Rs 104.90 and Rs 96.72 per litre respectively.