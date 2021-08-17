New prez for HS Council

KOLKATA: Professor Chiranjib Bhattacharjee on Monday took charge as the president of West Bengal Council of Higher Secondary Education.



He was handed over the charge by Mahua Das, who was removed from the post on Friday.

"I have a long term plan to ensure that there is minimum grievance among candidates regarding the assessment pattern of higher secondary examination if the COVID situation continues during the 2022 examinations. I will discuss the plan with the officials of Council and will submit a report to the state government," Bhattacharjee, who is also the pro vice-chancellor of Jadavpur University said.

A senior Council official said that holding examinations in semester mode may be an option.