New postage stamp to celebrate birth centenary of Sardar Jodh Singh

Kolkata: Goutam Bhattacharya, Chief Post Master General, West Bengal Circle released a postage stamp to celebrate the birth centenary of Sardar Jodh Singh, the founder of JIS Group.



Sardarni Satnam kaur, Chairperson, JIS group, Sardar Simarpreet Singh, Director, JIS Group, Sardar Amrik Singh, Joint Director, JIS Group, and Bidyut Majumder, GM, Business Development, JIS Group, and Akansha Kaur were present during the function.

Manash Mukherjee, MLA, Kamarhati Tapas Roy, Minister of State (Independent Charge) were also present.

The speakers paid reach tribute to Sardar Jodh Singh and his contribution in the field of education.