New police station in Patiram

BALURGHAT: A new police station was inaugurated at Patiram, around 12 km from here by the Inspector-General of Police (North Bengal) Vishal Garg on Monday.



"I am happy to inaugurate a new police station at Patiram. I have heard that the local people had demanded a police station instead of a police outpost. They will be benefited from it," Garg said.

Superintendent of Police of South Dinajpur, Debarshi Dutta, said: "The new police station was approved by the state government recently. The local minister-of-state Bachchu Hansda had done a great job for the approval of the new police station."

Deputy-Inspector-General of Police (Malda Range) Anoop Jaiswal, Deputy Superintendent of Police (Balurghat Headquarter) Somnath Jha, Inspector-in-Charge of Balurghat police station Arindam Mukherjee, minister-of-state Bachchu Hansda and district Trinamool Congress Chairman Biplab Mitra were present in the programme.