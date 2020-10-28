New phone connections for Kolkata Police stations

Kolkata: Kolkata Police have taken new phone connections for its police stations and traffic guards in order to continue the communication system in case the existing lines malfunction.

The new telephone numbers of police stations and traffic guards under Kolkata Police have been put up on the website already. However, Joint Commissioner of Police, Headquarters, Subhankar Sinha Sarkar said that he is unaware of the installation of new phone connections. He said, "There may be some new connections installed where existing connections are not functioning or facing problems."

According to sources, existing landline services of BSNL covers all the establishments of Kolkata Police. But since the past few months the connections to the police stations and traffic guards along with other establishments are found malfunctioning frequently.

It may be mentioned that on February 11 the landline numbers of Kolkata Police control room along with the numbers connected to the 100 dial system stopped functioning. For the next couple of days Kolkata Police had arranged a few mobile phone numbers to continue with the control room work.

Recently Kolkata Police officials decided to install one more new phone number to each of the police stations and traffic guards to keep the communication system going. A private mobile service provider which recently changed its name and logo was asked to install such connections. Few days ago Wireless Land Line (WLL) phones were installed in all the police stations.

The new ten digits phone numbers have also been uploaded in the Kolkata Police website as well.