New passenger train to run between Darjeeling and NJP

darjeeling: Darjeeling Himalayan Railways is all set to introduce a new New Jalpaiguri-Darjeeling-New Jalpaiguri AC Passenger train.



"A new NJP-DJ-NJP tri-weekly AC Passenger Train comprising 1 newly upgraded Vistadome and 1 AC Restaurant Car will be flagged off from NJP on September 26, 2022," stated AK Mishra, Director, DHR.

The train will depart from NJP on Saturdays, Mondays and Wednesdays. It will depart from Darjeeling on Sundays, Tuesdays and Thursdays.

"Per passenger fare has been fixed at Rs. 1500/- for the Vista Dome coach and Rs. 1300/- for Restaurant Car/First Class," added the Director.

The DHR is a major tourist attraction. Joy Ride services of the DHR in between Ghoom and Darjeeling are a hot favourite. They are already booked to capacity for the October puja tourist season.

At present there are 5 joy rides (2 steam and 3 diesel) running between Darjeeling and Ghoom. However with the demand increasing with the tourist season there will be 8 joy rides plying from September 19 and 12 from October 1st.

The daily passenger services from NJP to Darjeeling and Darjeeling to NJP has been suspended since September 17 owing to a landslide between Tindharia and Rongtong.