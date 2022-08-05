New ministers take charge, say only goal is to take Bengal forward

KOLKATA: Shashi Panja, the newly appointed Industry and Commerce minister is confident that the state will march forward to woo industrialists to invest in Bengal — the thrust of Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee.



Panja along with other ministers including the new faces joined their respective offices on Thursday following a major Cabinet rejig on Wednesday.

Panja who happens to be the first woman in the state to take charge of the Industry and Commerce department said that she will put her 100 per cent in fructifying and fast-tracking the investment proposals in accordance with several policies framed under the leadership of Banerjee.

Panja held a meeting with concerned officials of her department to take stock of the work in progress of various projects.

"Things are going on smoothly and I will try my best to clear logjams if any and speed up the path of industrialisation which will generate employment," Panja said. She also took stock of the proposals of the last Bengal Global Business Summit (BGBS) and was apprised of the plans of the next BGBS in 2023. Pulak Roy who took charge of the Public Works Department also held meeting with senior officials to learn about the progress of work for various bridges and roads whose work is being executed by his department. He said that efforts are being made to open up the Tala Bridge in North Kolkata before the Durga Puja.

The dismantling work of the 57-year-old Tala Bridge had begun in February 2020 after experts recommended that the condition of the bridge was beyond repair and should be pulled down.

The work for the construction of the Tala Bridge had started in August last year.

Partha Bhowmick, one of the new faces in the Cabinet, took charge of the Irrigation and Waterways department.

He has sought a report by August 11 from his department officials regarding the status of work and the time frame for completion.

Babul Supriyo, another new face in the ministry, took charge of the Information Technology and Electronics department and said that the first week will thoroughly be a learning experience for him as he will be knowing about the various works that are going on and the future plans." "My thrust will be expediting the various projects" he added.

Sobhandeb Chattopadhyay took charge of the Parliamentary Affairs department and said that he will try to work by maintaining a cordial relationship with all on the floor of the Assembly.

"Being a Chief Whip for 10 years, both during the Left Front regime and later, will be of great help in running the Assembly smoothly," he added.

Snehasis Chakraborty, another new face in the Cabinet, took charge of the Transport department and said that his focus will be on modernisation and ensuring comfort and safety for the passengers.