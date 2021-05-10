New Market: Shops to remain open for few hours

KOLKATA: The traders at New Market heaved a sigh of relief after the Kolkata Municipal Corporation (KMC) made it clear that the market should remain open as per government's directive regarding business hours for all markets.



Some traders were confused over the fact that whether New Market would have to stay shut completely like the shopping malls. Following the confusion, the market was completely closed on Thursday and Friday.

One of the traders interacted with Chairman of Board of Administrators of Kolkata Municipal Corporation (KMC) Firhad Hakim during the Talk to KMC programme on Saturday. Hakim informed the trader that like any other market, New Market will remain open from 7 am to 10 am and again from 5 pm to 7 pm as per state government's directive. Immediately after Hakim's assertion, the market opened up. The vegetable, fish, meat and grocery section is opening up both during day and evening hours while garments and other non-essential shops are being opened from 5 pm to 7 pm.

"Eid is round the corner and the direction of the civic body is a big relief for us," Md. Ismail, a garment trader said.

The civic body, however, stated that every shopkeeper must wear masks and sanitise their respective shops daily.

"The market committee should display do's and don'ts at prominent locations inside the market for the shopkeepers as well as customers," said Hakim. The first municipal market in Kolkata — the New Market — was thrown open on January 1, 1874.