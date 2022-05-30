New Market: Many iconic shoe shops down shutters

KOLKATA: Iconic shoe shops in the New Market area of Kolkata had been forced to shut down as most of the customers shifted their preference to online shopping.



Iconic Kowloon shoe shop at Bertram Street in the New market area down their shutters three years back, owing to heavy losses they incurred. According to a few shop owners in New Market, the shop generally sold high-end custom made foot wear, but the owners had to shut the outlet after facing losses.

Henry, a Chinese shoe shop owner, who sells shoes near Kowloon shop, said: "We have seen with the increase in online shopping, people prefer to shop from home. As a result, Chinese shoe shops are facing loss. Moreover, during the period of COVID-19, people were forced to shop online, and as a result, we have seen that the tendency to buy products from the shop has declined."