New Market: JU team asked to draft revamp plan in 120 days

kolkata: The heritage Hogg Market, popularly known as New Market, is expected to get a major facelift.



The civic body has engaged Jadavpur University (JU) for conducting a time bound survey of the market and submit a detailed rejuvenation plan within 120 days.

"The state government has given us the go ahead to start work for the facelift of the 148-year-old market. We have formed a committee under the leadership of Biswajit Som, which will suggest how the market can be rejuvenated keeping its heritage element intact. It will also provide an estimate of the total cost for revival," Amiruddin (Bobby), Member Board of Administrators, in-charge of the Market department of KMC said.

A team from the Construction Engineering of the university has already started its work on Sunday.

The committee will also submit a report within 100 days on what can be done with Futnani Chambers which is also in urgent need of repair.

There are 1200 shopkeepers in the old portion of the market that will be revamped.

After a preliminary survey of the market, Som said there are a lot of complications involved with the structure of Hogg Market- the the first municipal market in Kolkata that was thrown open on January 1 in 1874.