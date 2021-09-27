'New game will start on national front after bypolls to oust BJP'

Kolkata: As the campaign for the Bhabanipur bypoll on September 30 entered the last lap, Trinamool Congress (TMC) candidate for the constituency Mamata Banerjee on Sunday hinted at the beginning of a "new game" on the national front where her party could be an alternative to the BJP.



Addressing a meeting at Jadu Babu Bazar, the TMC supremo vowed to reach every part of the country to re-establish democracy by bringing an end to BJP's "autocratic rule" even if attempts were made to put her behind the bars.

Banerjee addressed two back to back meetings—one at Jadu Babu Bazar and the other at Kalighat—on the last Sunday before the by-elections. TMC national general secretary Abhishek Banerjee who took part in both the meets stated that TMC would not bow down to any forces that look to divide the nation.

With Monday evening being the deadline for campaigning, the TMC chairperson addressed the last meeting on Sunday evening at Kalighat (ward number 73). It needs mention that she always ends her campaign by addressing the meeting at Kalighat, whenever she contests from Bhabanipur.

Banerjee has also assured of visiting Punjab, Uttar Pradesh and Haryana to extend support to the farmers' demand of withdrawing the three contentious farm laws. "We do not support the strike. But we support their demand for which they are fighting. If needed I would visit Punjab, Haryana and Uttar Pradesh to stand beside the agitating farmers," she said.

Citing the examples of misrule in the BJP-run states and terming the killing of people in the name of eviction in Assam as acts of "dancing dragons", Banerjee lashed out at the saffron camp.

She stated: "They (BJP) do not have any shame and has no other work apart from selling out assets of the country. I would like to give a clear message that Trinamool Congress will bring an end to everything that is anti-people in the country. Bhabanipur is just another beginning. In the Assembly elections, you all have ensured the win of Bengal. Now, we will reach out to every part of the country after winning the Bhabanipur bypolls. A new game will begin from Bhowanipore and it would end only after ousting BJP from the country politically".

She further said: "We ousted CPI(M) after a fight for 30 long years. We would similarly oust the BJP from the country. I had left congress as it used to work hand-in-glove with the CPI(M). They (Congress) are still connected with CPI(M) and even have an understanding with the BJP. Some political parties are bowing down before BJP after receiving threats. But such threats cannot break Trinamool Congress. They may threaten us by engaging central agencies and can also dare to put me behind the bars. But nothing can deter us from reaching out to the people in every part of the country".

She criticised the BJP holding it responsible for Gujarat's present poor economy despite having a wide scope with a maximum number of ports. She also expressed her anguish over the poor law and order situation in Uttar Pradesh, Tripura and Maharashtra.

Banerjee, who paid floral tribute to a photograph of Iswar Chandra Vidyasagar on the dais, once again hit out at the Modi government for restricting her from visiting Rome to attend the World Peace Conference. "I was invited from Bengal as it is the land that carries a rich tradition of peace and harmony. But they did not allow me to go. I would like to ask—who are they to decide about who is fit to attend a peace conference and who is not?" she asked.

Banerjee also urged the people of Bhowanipore to cast their votes in her favour by pressing the first button on the EVMs to once again give a befitting reply to those who want to establish a "Talibani" rule in the country.