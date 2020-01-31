New food court at Sealdah railway station
Kolkata: To provide tasty and hygienic food to long distance travellers and daily commuters, the IRCTC has tied up with a well-known private food chain in the city in opening a swanky food court at the busy Sealdah railway station here.
The two-storeyed food court with a seating capacity for 60 persons is set up in the south section of the station in the heart of the city, an official said on Friday.
The unique prefabricated structure is erected without disturbing the huge stream of daily commuters who travel through the station, that runs several mail, express and suburban trains, he said.
A senior Eastern Railway official said that it is a gift to all the commuters so that they can savour healthy food at reasonable prices.
Products from the factory outlet of the food chain will be sold after all possible discounts and at best price, an official of the food company said.
Delhi poll will be fought on good vs bad governance:...25 Jan 2020 5:27 PM GMT
Every problem in the country is because of poor education:...26 Dec 2019 6:15 PM GMT
Achieving any real growth impossible without inclusiveness:...22 Aug 2019 6:17 PM GMT
Finding a new medium of expression31 Aug 2019 1:38 PM GMT
Integrating India towards development25 Oct 2017 3:32 PM GMT
New food court at Sealdah railway station31 Jan 2020 9:45 AM GMT
Delhi polls internal matter of India, will not tolerate...31 Jan 2020 9:43 AM GMT
BJP against Delhi's migrants: Sanjay Singh31 Jan 2020 9:41 AM GMT
Coronavirus outbreak declared global health emergency as...31 Jan 2020 9:37 AM GMT
Kunal Kamra hails IndiGo captain Rohit Mateti who said...31 Jan 2020 9:35 AM GMT