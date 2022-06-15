'New fire station to come up in Tarapith; 2 in city to get facelift'

KOLKATA: State Fire and Emergency Services minister Sujit Bose said that two fire stations in south Kolkata—Kalighat and Tollygunge—which are in urgent need of repair will receive a major facelift. Tarapith—one of the favourite religious tourist destinations at Rampurhat in Birbhum will get a new fire station.



"The refurbished Kalighat fire station will have a similar design to the Kalighat temple one. The design has already been approved by Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee. The G+4 building will have all facilities of a modern fire station with staff quarters

and barracks," Bose said at the state Assembly on Tuesday.

Bose ruled out any possibility of adding more space to the existing three-storied fire station that has facilities of stationing two tenders. The Tollygunge fire station located at Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose Road will also be rejuvenated.

Two fire stations in North Kolkata—Maniktala and Cossipore—have witnessed a major facelift, the minister stated.Bose added that a new fire

station will come up at Tarapith. Local MLA Asish Banerjee is identifying land for the same. "The fire station closest to Tarapith is at Rampurhat which is some 8-10 odd kilometers away. Considering the massive turnout of tourists at the shrine, we have felt that a fire station will come up close to the temple so that immediate intervention can be made in case of any emergency," Asish Banerjee said. The minister said that the decks have been cleared for the recruitment of 1500 fire operators in the department. There was litigation associated with the recruitment of fire operators but recently, the State Administrative Tribunal has given the verdict in favour of the state government paving the way for recruitment.