New faces inducted in TMC's youth wing

Kolkata: In view of the 2021 Assembly election,Trinamool Congress supremo Mamata Banerjee announced the names of Trinamool Youth Congress State Committee and Trinamool District Youth presidents on Thursday.



Actor Soham Chakraborty has become the vice-president of TMYC along with Santanu Banerjee, Debnath Mansda, Suprakash giri and Arpan Saha.

The move comes within 48 hours after Banerjee gave a clarion call to oust BJP. She brought major changes in the TMYC Committees to make them more effective.

After the committees were announced Abhishek Banerjee who will continue as the president of TMYC tweeted: "As the All India Trinamool Youth Congress President, I am pleased to announce the constitution of new TMYC State Committee & the appointment of new District Youth Presidents. Best wishes to the new members & hope we serve the people of #Bengal to the best of our abilities." A

It has been decided that the newly appointed district youth presidents will form the district, block and other relevant committees in consultation with the Trinamool Youth Congress State Committee. Mamata Banerjee announced 30 member TMYC State Committee. There are 15 general secretaries and 15 secretaries. Bikash Sarkar, Rajib Ghosal, Babita Das, Matilal Kujur, Soumya Bakshi, Surojit Mitra, Debashgshu Bhattacharya among others have become general secretaries. Among the secretaries are Sayandeb Chattopadhyay, Pooja Panja, Avik Majumdar, Sourav Basu etc.

The names of 27 district

youth presidents were also announced.

Banerjee urged the party leaders to build more contact with the people and made it very clear that the party was not going to tolerate corruption. Anindya Kishore Routh and Bappaditya Dasgupta have become presidents of Kolkata north and south respectively. Saokat Molla is the new Trinamool Youth president of South 24-Parganas while

Debraj Chakraborty has become the president of North 24-Parganas.

Anupam Ghosh and Sukanto Pal have become presidents of Howrah Sadar and Howrah rural respectively.