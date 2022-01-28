New Digha fire: Woman jumps out of hotel window to save self

kolkata: After a major fire broke out at a hotel in New Digha on Thursday morning, a terrified woman boarder sustained injuries as she jumped out of the window on the first floor of the hotel, which was not affected by the blaze. The hotel has been sealed. Other boarders and employees of the hotel were safely evacuated. The fire had engulfed the third and the fourth floors of the hotel.



Two fire tenders doused the fire after almost two hours. Akhil Giri, MLA, Ramnagar said the fire was suspected to have broken out due to a short circuit while some electrical work was going on. According to sources, around 10:40 am, a few staff of the hotel saw smoke emanating from a room on the first floor of the four-storeyed hotel. Immediately, they raised an alarm.

But before anybody could react, the fire started spreading. Within a few minutes, flames reached the staircase and on the second floor. Boarders, who were staying at the hotel, came to the balcony and started screaming for help. While a few men tried to climb down a pipeline, a woman jumped on a parapet between first and second floor to save herself.

The woman was later rescued by the fire fighters. One of the men, who climbed down a pipeline, suffered minor injury as he fell on the ground accidentally from a few metres as he lost balance. The woman was taken to the hospital, where her condition was stated to be stable.The fire brigade officials are yet to find out the cause. A probe has been started.