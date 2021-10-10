New Covid cases dip to 776; over 12L jabs given in a day

Kolkata: The number of single-day Covid infections has gone down to 776 on Saturday from what stood at 784 on Friday. Bengal registered around 7,634 active Covid cases on Saturday while the figure on Friday stood at 7,625.



As many as 755 Covid recovered patients have been released from different hospitals on Saturday. The Covid recovery rate was registered at 98.32 percent on Saturday. Around 12 people died of Covid in the state in the past 24 hours. The number has jumped from Friday's figure of 6.

The total number of infected people has reached 15,75,577 so far.

Out of this, around 15,49,049 people have so far recovered and released from the hospitals. Around 18,894 people have so far died of Covid in the state.

Bengal on Saturday administered 12,66,983 doses taking the total doses administered so far in Bengal taking to 6,41,08,436. The percentage of occupancy of Covid beds in the State stood at 3.24 on Saturday while the positivity rate jumped up to 2.13 percent from 2.06 on Friday. The fatality rate in Bengal registered at 1.20 percent on Friday.

Around 127 fresh Covid cases were detected in North 24-Parganas on Saturday while in Kolkata the number was registered at 162. South 24-Parganas has seen 54 new cases, Hooghly 54 and Howrah 69, Darjeeling 41, Nadia 64, Jalpaiguri 21. Bengal has so far carried out 1,84,71,961 Covid sample tests out of which around 36,429 tests were done in the past 24 hours.

Kolkata has seen 3 Covid deaths on Saturday while North 24 Parganas has registered 4 deaths and South 24-Parganas 2.

Howrah has seen 1 death on Saturday and Nadia 2. Health department has so far addressed 22,33,695 general queries so far out of which 2,429 queries were addressed in the past 24 hours.

State has so far given telemedicine consultations to 9,13,911 people so far out of which 1,210 were given consultation in the past 24 hours.

Around 535 people have been given tele-psychological counselling in the past 24 hours taking the total number of counselling to 4,42,873 till Saturday.

As many as 2,861 ICU/HDU beds are functional in the state. The total number of earmarked Covid beds stands at 23,947 till Saturday.