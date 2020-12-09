New chairmen nominated for Balurghat, Gangarampur civic bodies

BALURGHAT: New chairmen have been nominated for the board of administrators of both Balurghat and Gangarampur municipalities. Haripada Saha, a local retired high school teacher has been nominated as the new chairman of Balurghat civic body while Prashanta Mitra, brother of Trinamool leader Biplab Mitra is the new chairman of Gangarampur civic body.



According to an official source, a notification for the new nomination was announced on December 2 by the Governor of the state for the board of administrators of Balurghat and Gangarampur.

"As per notification, an 11-member board for the Balurghat civic body has been formed. Haripada Saha, a retired school teacher is the new chairman of the board. Similarly a six-member board has been formed for Gangarampur civic body. Prashanta Mitra is nominated as the new chairman of the newly constituted board," said a source.

After being nominated as the new chairman of Balurghat civic body, Haripada Saha said: "I will focus on my work as the chairman of the board. Maximum stress will be given on the development works. No inhabitant will be deprived from getting the service from the municipality."