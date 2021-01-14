New Chairman of Balurghat civic body to focus on development works

Balurghat: After taking charge of the board, the newly-nominated Chairman of the board of administrators of Balurghat civic body



will now focus on development works.

Haripada Saha, a local retired high school teacher, was nominated as the Chairman of the newly constituted board. He took charge of the board on December 24.

"We will undertake development works for the benefit of the civic residents. I know that the previous board had done a great job while undertaking a plethora of development projects for the betterment of civic services. Many of the projects have already been completed, while a few are pending. The new board will complete the pending tasks in due time,"

Saha said.

The civic body will also take up new projects.

"We have already discussed with the members of the board about the new projects. We have already digitised the civic services

to avoid unwanted gathering in civic premises," he said.

He said the problems faced by civic residents will be solved fast. Saha is known for his social work in the

area.