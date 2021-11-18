New cases stand at 862; at least 8 fatalities reported in past 24 hours

kolkata: Bengal has seen a further rise in daily Covid cases on Wednesday with 862 fresh cases being reported while on Tuesday the number remained at 819.



State had seen 782 new cases on Monday. Single day Covid fatalities dropped to 8 on Wednesday from 14 on Tuesday. As many as 19,341 people died of Covid across the state so far in Bengal till Wednesday.

The total number of infected cases in Bengal has so far gone up to 16,06,656 out of which around 15,79,264 people were discharged from hospital after being cured. The number of infections in Kolkata in a single day has gone up to 238 on Wednesday from 231 on Tuesday. Around 122 cases were found in North 24-Parganas on Wednesday while 129 cases were recorded on Tuesday. A total 3,26,244 infected cases have so far been found in Kolkata so far out of which around 3,18,864 people were already discharged from the hospitals. North 24-Parganas has so far seen a total 3,31,615 infected cases till date out of which 3,25,393 patients have been released. South 24-Parganas has seen 79 new cases on Wednesday, Hooghly 79, Howrah 67, Darjeeling 35, Nadia 35.

Active Covid cases in the state have gone up to 8,051 on Wednesday from what stood at 8,027 on Tuesday. As many as 830 Covid recovered patients have been released from different hospitals in the past 24 hours.

The Covid recovery rate stood at 98.30 percent. The percentage of occupancy of Covid beds in the State remained at 2.80 on Wednesday with the positivity rate standing at 1.97 percent.

Bengal has so far carried out 1,98,44,661 Covid sample tests out of which around 43,850 tests were done on Wednesday. Kolkata has seen 2 deaths on Wednesday, North 24-Parganas 3, South 24-Parganas 1, Howrah 1 and Nadia 1.

As many as 203 dedicated Covid hospitals have been functional in the state out of which 196 are government hospitals. As many as 4,139 ICU/HDU beds are functional in the state. The total number of earmarked Covid beds stands at 23,947 till Wednesday.