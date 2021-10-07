New cases stand at 786; at least 15 dead in a day

kolkata: The number of single day Covid infection has gone up to 786 on Wednesday from what stood at around 619 on Tuesday. The figure on Monday remained at 601.



Active Covid cases also went up by 16 on Wednesday. Bengal on Wednesday saw 7,591 active cases whereas on Tuesday the number stood at 7,575.

As many as 755 Covid recovered patients have been released from different hospitals on Wednesday. The Covid recovery rate remained at 98.32 percent.

Around 15 people died of Covid in the state in the past 24 hours. The total number of infected people has reached 15,73,246 so far. Out of this, around 15,46,792 people have so far recovered and released from the hospitals.

Around 18,863 people have so far died of Covid in the state. The percentage of occupancy of Covid beds in the State stood at 3.22 on Wednesday while the positivity rate jumped up to 2.12 percent whereas on Tuesday the figure remained at 1.75. The fatality rate in Bengal registered at 1.20 percent.

Around 134 fresh Covid cases were detected in North 24-Parganas while in Kolkata the number was registered at 159.

South 24-Parganas has seen 58 new cases, Hooghly 66 and Howrah 75, Darjeeling 33, Nadia 50, Jalpaiguri 13. Bengal has so far carried out 1,83,62,325 Covid sample tests out of which around 37,113 tests were done in the past 24 hours. Kolkata and North 24-Parganas have seen 4 Covid deaths on Wednesday.

Hooghly and Nadia each have registered 2 deaths while East Midnapore, West Midnapore and Murshidabad registered 1 death each.

Health department has so far addressed 22,26,432 general queries so far out of which 2,421 queries were addressed in the past 24 hours.

State has so far given telemedicine consultations to 9,10,268 people so far out of which 1,217 were given consultation in the past 24 hours. Around 538 people have been given tele-psychological counselling in the past 24 hours taking the total number of counselling to 4,41,262 till Wednesday.

Around 147 Covid testing laboratories have been set up in the state so far and RT PCRAntigen tests ratio remained at 47:53.

As many as 203 dedicated Covid hospitals have been functional in the state out of which 196 are government hospitals.

As many as 2,861 ICU/HDU beds are functional in the state.

The total number of earmarked Covid beds stands at 23,947 till Wednesday.

There are 200 safe homes in the state functional and the number of beds in safe homes 11,507. As many as 6,247 people are in home isolation. Around 1,127 patients are in hospital.