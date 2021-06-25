New cases stand at 1,923; about 41 fatalities in a day

kolkata: Single-day Covid infection in Bengal has dropped to 1,923 on Thursday from what remained at 1,925 on Wednesday.



The total number of infected cases has therefore gone up to 14,89,286 Covid cases till Thursday. Around 1,952 Covid patients have been released from various hospitals in the past 24 hours taking the total number of patients being released from hospitals to 14,49,462 so far till Thursday.

Number of fatalities rose up to 41 on Thursday from what stood at 38 on Wednesday. The total tally of fatalities in the state reached 17,516. The number of active cases remained at 22,308 on Thursday. Covid recovery rate stood at 97.33 percent. The percentage of positive cases out of the sample tested remained at 3.45 on Thursday. The percentage of occupancy of Covid beds in the State stood at 8.39. Bengal has so far conducted 1,38,95,129 Covid sample tests so far with around 55,674 samples being tested in the past 24 hours.

The health department has done 3 lakh daily vaccinations for the four consecutive days with 3.11 lakh being done on Thursday.

On Wednesday around 3.33 lakh people were vaccinated.

On Monday, the health department performed 3.28 lakh vaccinations and on Tuesday it stood at 3.01 lakh.

Bengal has achieved a milestone of carrying out 2 crore vaccinations cumulatively so far till Wednesday. As many as 2,03,46,448 people have so far been vaccinated across the state cumulatively. According to the health department's figure, no new confirmed mucormycosis case was reported from the state on Thursday. The total number of mucormycosis infected cases has far remained 63 in the state.

Five new suspected cases have however been reported. One death was reported among suspected cases. No new death has been reported among confirmed cases. Cumulative deaths among confirmed cases remained at 16 on Thursday.