New cases drop to 860; about 14 fatalities reported in a day

kolkata: Single-day Covid cases in Bengal dropped to 860 on Thursday from what stood at 862 on Wednesday.



The total number of infected cases in Bengal has so far gone up to 16,07,516 out of which around 15,80,089 people were discharged from hospital after being cured. Single day Covid fatalities went up to 14 on Thursday from 8 on Wednesday. The figure remained at 14 on Tuesday. As many as 19,355 people died of Covid across the state so far in Bengal till Thursday.

The number of infections in Kolkata in a single day has gone down to 233 on Thursday from what remained at 238 on Wednesday. The figure remained at 231 on Tuesday. Around 161 cases were found in North 24-Parganas on Thursday while 122 cases were recorded on Wednesday.

A total 3,26,477 infected cases have so far been found in Kolkata so far out of which around 3,19,087 people were already discharged from the hospitals.

North 24-Parganas has so far seen a total 3,31,776 infected cases till date out of which 3,25,529 patients have been released. South 24-Parganas has seen 67 new cases on Thursday, Hooghly 45, Howrah 76, Darjeeling 34, Nadia 29.

Active Covid cases in the state have gone up to 8,072 on Thursday from 8,051 on Wednesday. As many as 825 Covid recovered patients have been released from different hospitals in the past 24 hours. The Covid recovery rate stood at 98.29 percent. The percentage of occupancy of Covid beds in the State remained at 4.50 on Thursday with the positivity rate standing at 1.95 percent.

Bengal has so far carried out 1,98,88,831 Covid sample tests out of which around 44,170 tests were done on Thursday. Kolkata has seen 5 deaths on Thursday, North 24-Parganas 3, Hooghly 3, Howrah 1, Nadia 1, Darjeeling 1.

State has so far given telemedicine consultations to 9,62,762 people so far out of which 1,247 were given consultation in the past 24 hours. Around 297 people have been given tele-psychological counselling in the past 24 hours taking the total number of counselling to 4,54,559 till Thursday. As many as 203 dedicated Covid hospitals have been functional in the state out of which 196 are govern ent hospitals. As many as 4,139 ICU/HDU beds are functional in the state. The total number of earmarked Covid beds stands at 23,947 till Thursday.