New cases drop to 707; at least 725 cured in a day

kolkata: Single-day Covid cases dropped to 707 on Thursday from what remained at 743 on Wednesday. The number of active Covid cases in Bengal stands at 8,025 on Thursday while 725 patients have been discharged from various hospitals after they recovered from Covid.



The number of fatalities dropped to 7 on Thursday from 14 on Wednesday. The Covid recovery rate on Thursday remained at 98.29 per cent.

The total number of infected people has reached 15,59,567 so far. Out of this, around 15,32,922 people have so far recovered and released from the hospitals. Around 18,620 people have so far died of Covid in the state.

Meanwhile, the percentage of occupancy of Covid beds in the state stood at 3.32 on Thursday while the positivity rate stood at 1.78 per cent. The fatality rate in Bengal stands at 1.19 per cent.

Around 125 fresh Covid cases were detected in North 24-Parganas while in Kolkata the number was registered at 129.

Darjeeling has seen 36 new cases, South 24-Parganas 44 and Hooghly 52 and Howrah 36. Bengal has so far carried out 1,76,21,195 Covid sample tests out of which around 39,642 tests were done in the past 24 hours. Kolkata has seen 1 Covid death on Thursday. North 24 Parganas has seen 1 death, South 24-Parganas 2, Nadia 1, Darjeeling 1 and Alipurduar 1. Bengal on Thursday administered 3,85,684 doses across the state taking the cumulative doses to 4,89,26,575 so far. State on Wednesday conducted around 4 lakh doses.