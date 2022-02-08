New cases dip to 641; 29 fatalities in a day

KOLKATA: Single-day Covid infection in Bengal was registered at 641, a further drop from Sunday's figure of 835.



The number of daily fatalities dropped to 29 on Monday from what stood at 34 on Sunday.

The number of daily fatalities dropped to 29 on Monday from what stood at 34 on Sunday. The number of fatalities has gone below 30 after 30 days. The figure stood at 31 on Saturday. The number of fatalities stood at 35 on Friday and 36 on Thursday. In December last year daily fatalities remained below 10. The figure started rising up to the level of 30-37 in the past one month. Now the infection dropped but number of daily fatalities is still much higher.

The total number of infected cases reached 20,06,513 in Bengal so far. Out of this, around 19,68,797 patients have been released from the hospitals after recovery. The Covid positivity rate on Monday dropped to 2.59 per cent on Monday from what stood at 3.34 per cent on Sunday. The figure stood at 3.66 per cent on Saturday. It remained at 3.10 per cent on Friday and 3.94 per cent on Thursday. The highest number of daily Covid cases was reported in North 24-Parganas on Monday with 105 new cases found. The district on Sunday saw 137 cases while on Saturday the figure remained at 223.

After a month, single day Covid cases in Kolkata have gone down 100. Around 75 new cases have been registered on Monday while on Sunday the figure stood at 108 cases. The total number of infected cases so far in the North 24-Parganas has gone up to 4,01,696. Out of this, around 3,93,842 have already been released. North 24-Parganas has seen 10 Covid deaths on Monday while Kolkata has seen 7 deaths.

Kolkata has so far seen a total 4,45,758 Covid infected cases. As many as 4,37,363 patients from Kolkata have already been released from the hospitals. The number of fatalities in the city so far reached 5,581. The occupancy of Covid beds dropped to 1.95 per cent on Monday from 2.19 per cent on Sunday. The figure stood at 2.44 percent on Saturday. The fatality rate in Bengal stood at 1.04 percent on Sunday. State registered the discharge rate at 98.06 percent on Monday.