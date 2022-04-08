New cases dip to 33, no deaths reported in the past 24 hours

kolkata: The number of Covid cases dipped to 33 on Thursday. It was 37 on Wednesday. No deaths from Corona were reported for the fifth consecutive day on Thursday. Two deaths had been reported on Sunday.



The Health Bulletin issued by the Health and Family Welfare department stated on Thursday that the recovery rate in the state is 98.92 per cent. The number of total infected cases in the state has so far reached 20,17,611 out of which 19,95,907 have been recovered so far. The total deaths so far is 21,200.

It further stated that 11,599 samples were tested on Thursday and the total samples tested till date is 24,839,253. On Thursday positivity rate is 0.28 per cent.

On Thursday the total number of active cases in the state is 504. There are 459 people in home isolation while no one has been kept in the safe home. Forty five people have been admitted to hospitals across the state.

The bulletin further stated that 72,665 doses of vaccine had been administered on Thursday. Cumulative vaccination first dose is 71,812,545 while the second dose is 60, 255, 634.

It may be recalled that the state government has already issued a notification making attendance 100 per cent mandatory in government offices. The wearing of masks and maintaining physical distancing are being observed.