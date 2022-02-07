New cases dip below 1K mark after 39 days

Kolkata: Bengal has seen a substantial drop in single-day Covid infection as the daily cases reported at 835 on Sunday from what stood at 1,345 on Saturday.



The number of daily fatalities, however, jumped to 34 on Sunday from what stood at 31 on Saturday. The number of fatalities stood at 35 on Friday and 36 on Thursday.

It stood at 35 on Wednesday. In December last year daily fatalities remained below 10. The figure started rising up to the level of 30-37 in the past one month.

The highest number of daily Covid cases was reported in North 24-Parganas on Sunday with 137 cases while on Saturday the figure remained at 223. Kolkata registered 108 cases on Sunday. The total number of infected cases so far in the North 24-Parganas has gone up to 4,01,591.

Out of this, around 3,93,576 have already been released. North 24-Parganas has seen 6 Covid deaths on Sunday while Kolkata has seen 14 deaths. South 24 Parganas saw 1 death on Sunday. Kolkata registered 8 deaths on Saturday. The number of fatalities in the city so far reached 5,574.

The total number of infected cases reached 20,05,872 in Bengal so far. Out of this, around 19,67,055 patients have been released from the hospitals after recovery.

The Covid positivity rate on Sunday dropped to 3.34 percent while on Saturday the figure stood at 3.66 percent. It remained at 3.10 percent on Friday and 3.94 percent on Thursday.

The occupancy of Covid beds dropped to 2.19 per cent on Sunday from 2.44 per cent on Saturday.

The fatality rate in Bengal stood at 1.04 percent on Sunday. State registered the discharge rate at 98.06 percent on Sunday. Around 25,020 samples were tested across the state on Sunday. State has so far carried out 2,34,86,089 sample tests. The RT-PCR and Antigen test ratio remained at 51:49 on Sunday.