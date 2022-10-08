New case against prime accused Aamir Khan

Kolkata: Kolkata Police filed a new case against accused of online gaming app fraud Aamir Khan on Friday at the Hare Street police station. He was remanded to police custody till October 21 by the court.



A young man had filed a complaint at the Hare Street police station alleging to have lost lakhs of rupees by playing the e-nuggets game on October 5. It was alleged that like other victims, the complainant's permission to play the game was abruptly stopped and later his account was allegedly disabled.

On the basis of this complaint, the Bank Fraud Prevention Branch under the Intelligence Division of Kolkata Police has taken charge of the probe.

They are looking into the information with regards to the whereabouts of the fraud victims within the state.

Earlier, a complaint against Khan was filed by the Federal Bank at the Park Street police station. He was arrested by the Kolkata Police from Ghaziabad in Uttar Pradesh on September 25 after his residence at Garden Reach was raided by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) on September 10. The ED had seized Rs 17.32 crore in cash.

The Kolkata Police had arrested two more persons from Bihar in connection with the gaming app fraud case on Thursday.

Till now, eight persons have been arrested in the gaming app fraud case.