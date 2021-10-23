New bus route connecting Kasba with Metiabruz inaugurated

kolkata: State Transport minister Firhad Hakim inaugurated a new bus route, S-62, from Kasba to Metiabruz on Friday.



"The bus route S-62 is a Durga Puja and Eid Milad-Un-Nabi gift by Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee to the people," said Hakim, who is also elected MLA from Kolkata Port constituency, after the bus inauguration ceremony at 19, Alipore Road (near petrol pump).

Metiaburuz MLA Abdul Khaleque Molla, state Transport secretary Rajesh Sinha and senior Transport department officials were also present on the occasion.

Hakim pointed out that the decision of starting the bus route S-62 (Kasba and Metiabruz via Gariahat- Rashbehari Xing- Chetla- Mominpur- Khidirpur- Ramnagar- Bichalighat) was taken following requests received from people while he was conducting door-to-door campaign before the Bhowanipore by-election.

"Many women told me that they are unable to go to their relative's houses or other places due to less number of bus services and closure of bus route number 17. We forwarded their request to Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee and approved the new bus route connecting Metiabruz and Kasba," he added.

The S-62 bus will ply at an interval of 15 minutes from both ends.

The bus will run till 10.30 pm to 10.45 pm. Hakim pointed out that a new bus stand along with the passenger shelter will be constructed at the place from where the state Transport minister flagged the bus so that the passengers are not inconvenienced.