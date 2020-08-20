New bills for June soon: CESC

Kolkata: The CESC on Wednesday said revised bills for the month of June would be sent to the customers while they do not require to pay for the period between March and May as of now. Those who have already paid the bill for June, it would be adjusted later. A new bill from June with a new due date would be delivered soon.



There were discrepancies in the bills issued by the CESC for June earlier. State Power minister Sobhandeb Chattopadhyay had issued strict instructions to CESC officials to publish advertisements in newspapers stating the details on the basis of which the electricity bills have been calculated and sent to the consumers. The directive came after the minister had received several complaints from consumers where they alleged higher electricity bills. The minister himself had received an electricity bill of Rs 11,000 from the CESC for the month of June which he found 'abnormal'.

Chattopadhyay also held a meeting with senior CESC officials at Bidyut Unnayan Bhavan and suggested that consumers should wait for the new bill showing the usage for June and then make the payment.