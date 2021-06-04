New Barrackpore fire: Factory owner arrested

KOLKATA: The hosiery factory owner of New Barrackpore where a devastating fire broke out a few days ago was arrested on Thursday morning.

The accused factory owner Ajoy Lakkar was arrested from Airport police station's jurisdiction after seven days of a cat and mouse chase. He was produced before the Barrackpore court and has been remanded in one day police custody. On May 26 night, fire had broken out at the factory while four labourers were working inside. Later, the fire spread to a warehouse of a leading retail medicine chain. After almost four days, the fire was doused and bodies of the labourers were recovered. Lakkar had fled soon after the incident. A case was registered against him on charges of culpable homicide not amounting to murder and relevant sections of Disaster Management act.