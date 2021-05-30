New Barrackpore fire: 4 charred bodies recovered

Kolkata: Police recovered charred bodies of four workers from the ill-fated hosiery factory at Bilkinda off New Barrackpore where a devastating fire broke out on Wednesday night.



The police recovered the bodies—all of them are believed to be security guards— from the second floor staircase leading to the terrace. Relatives of the workers identified the bodies which were sent to the morgue for post mortem.

The police and civic authorities have pulled down a portion of the affected building.

Senior engineers will visit the spot and decide whether the entire structure will be demolished or not. The cause of the fire is yet to be ascertained.

The fire spread to the adjacent buildings and a godown where medicines were stored was also gutted. Police officials said it seemed that after the fire broke out, the workers who got trapped tried to come out but as the shutters were locked from outside they could not. All of them died at the staircase.

Officials of the Fire and Emergency Services department said they did not have a copy of the building plan of the factory. Forensic experts will collect samples to ascertain the exact cause of the fire. The fire has come under control.