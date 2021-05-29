New Barrackpore: 2 days on, blaze still smouldering

kolkata: The massive fire that broke out on Wednesday night at Bilkanda in New Barrackpore has not yet been controlled after almost 43 hours.



Till last reports came in, firefighters were still trying to enter the warehouse and the factory but were facing challenges due to inflammable objects that were instigating the flames.

According to sources, the firefighters have managed to bring down the intensity of the fire partially in the hosiery factory, however, challenges are there for them to control the flames in the medicine warehouse.

As containers full of sanitisers and some other chemicals are still inside the godown, fire is still erupting from multiple places inside it. On Friday again firefighters tried to demolish a part of the warehouse in order to control the fire by spraying water but failed. Also the move to use a robot fire tender did not work as well. As a result none of the four people trapped inside the factory and feared dead were found.

On Wednesday around 2 am, local people saw flames coming out of the factory and informed the police along with the fire brigade. Fire tenders could not enter the factory complex as all the gates were locked. The fire had spread to an adjacent godown of a retail medicine chain and the whole complex was up in flames.