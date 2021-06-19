New Balurghat Univ may start 1st session in Sept

BALURGHAT: New Balurghat University is likely to start its first session in September, an official source said. According to the source, Sanchari Roy Mukherjee, who was appointed as the Vice-Chancellor (V-C) of the university in February this year, appealed to the state government's recruitment cell to appoint the new register, controller and finance officer to run the university.



"The V-C is hopeful to start its first session in September and the students will take admission accordingly once the work of the university starts. Due to the pandemic and the last assembly polls, the construction work of the university building was delayed. But, the work has resumed in a full-fledged manner," the source said.

At present, the university's new building is being constructed in Balurghat's Mahinagar and a syllabus committee has also been formed. Initially, it has been decided that primary subjects from Arts, Science and Commerce streams will be introduced in the new session. More subjects will be included for the students within a year or two. The university's website is ready to provide necessary information.

Notably, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee during her visit to South Dinajpur in 2018 on the occasion of International Mother Language Day had announced the name of the university. After her announcement, 11.07 acres from the land of the district's Agricultural Training Centre was selected in Balurghat's Mahinagar area for building the proposed university.

Initially, funds worth Rs 2.5 crore were sanctioned to construct the boundary wall and the new building. Recently, the university authority has sought funds worth Rs 4.5 crore from the state on an emergency basis to develop the infrastructure. A local eminent educationist, Krisnapada Mondal, said: "The new university will help the local students. We are grateful to our Chief Minister."