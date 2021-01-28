Netaji's 125th birthday celebration: Lawyers protest against CM's insult

Kolkata: Lawyers on Wednesday took out a protest rally to condemn the insult of Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee by BJP workers at Victoria Memorial on the occasion of Netaji birthday.

Banerjee had refused to address the Central government organised programme at Victoria Memorial Hall on Saturday after a few BJP and RSS workers started shouting 'Jai shree Ram' slogan. They remained quiet when Prime Minister Narendra Modi delivered his speech

"We condemn the act of BJP/ RSS workers. That is why we have taken out the protest rally in all the courts across the state," said Lalit Mohan Mahata, advocate of Calcutta High Court and ex-Chairman of TMC legal cell.

Meanwhile, the dedicated Special Court for trial of criminal cases involving MPs and MLAs in the state, situated at Mayukh Bhawan in Salt Lake, will be operational from February 1, 2021.