Netaji Subhas Administrative Training Institute inks three pacts to enhance job skills

KOLKATA: The state-run Netaji Subhas Administrative Training Institute (NSATI) has signed three Memorandums of Understanding (MoU) with three other institutes to build the capacity of government employees for effective public service delivery.



The MoUs were signed with the Institute of Language Studies and Research (ILSR), Kolkata, Meghalaya Administrative Training Institute (MATI), Shillong and Indian Institute of Management Calcutta (IIMC) in presence of the Education minister Bratya Basu. The event was presided by Alapan Bandyopadhyay, Chief Advisor to the Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee.

Basu said: "This institute not only trains the government employees, but also trains those who want to join the administrative services." The MoU signed with the ILSR for enhancing the communication skills to understand different languages and culture through linguistics studies, language studies and translation. The MoU signed with MATI is for interstate collaboration to utilize infrastructure and resources to conduct national and international programmes. The third MoU which has been signed with IIMC, is for mutual exchanges and co-operative activities, to collaborate for capacity building of public servants in the area of public service management.