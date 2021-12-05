Nepali Congress invites CM to attend nat'l convention in Dec

Kolkata: Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee is likely to go to Nepal in mid-December as she has been invited by the Nepali Congress to address its national convention in Kathmandu.



Nepali Congress, which led Nepal to modernity from medieval conditions in 1950, is going to hold its 14 th National Convention from December 10 to 12. According to the sources the Centre's permission has been sought to attend the programme in the neighbouring country. If it is received, Banerjee is likely to visit Nepal for a day on December 11.

After attending the programme, she would leave for Goa directly from Nepal. She would be attending a series of political programmes in Goa.

Nepali Congress has informed the Chief Minister in a letter that it is firmly committed to create a prosperous Nepal on the foundation of thoughts, culture and philosophy laid by late BP Koirala.

The president of Nepali Congress Sher Bahadur Deuba informed the Chief Minister that her presence in the programme would encourage them to work together in the strengthening of democracy in our region and beyond and reinforce our party-to-party relations. Banerjee visited Delhi and Mumbai in the last two weeks.

Earlier in October end she went to Goa. Again, she is scheduled to visit Goa on December 12. Banerjee is also likely to visit Meghalaya after returning from Goa. She may visit Meghalaya on December 21 for a three day trip.