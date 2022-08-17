'Nepali Bhasha Manyata Diwas' to be observed in the Hills on Aug 20

Darjeeling: The Gorkhaland Territorial Administration (GTA) and the Darjeeling Municipality will be commemorating the 31st Nepali Bhasha Manyata Diwas – the day Nepali was included in the 8th Schedule of the Indian Constitution, jointly in Darjeeling on August 20.



Felicitation programme; photograph and book exhibition; rally; food festival and cultural shows will mark the day.

Following a long agitation, Nepali language was included in the 8th Schedule of the Indian Constitution on August 20, 1992. Initially the GTA and Darjeeling Municipality had decided to commemorate the day with two separate programmes. However later it was decided that the day would be commemorated jointly.

"We have decided to felicitate eminent personalities who have made major contributions to the language movement. The list includes literary figures, singers, musicians, writers and also politicians" stated Sadeep Pradhan of the GTA. The felicitation programme will be held at the Gorkha Ranga Mancha Bhawan.

"We request residents of Darjeeling to light lamps (Diyas) on that day. The Town Hall, Gorkha Ranga Mancha Bhawan and the Gorkha Dukkha Niwarak Sammelan GDNS) Hall will be lit up. At 10 am there will be a rally from GDNS to Gorkha Ranga Mancha. We request the public to attend in traditional attire" stated Vishnu Malla, Councillor, Darjeeling Municipality.

After the felicitation programme there will be a cultural programme at the Darjeeling Mall.

"The stretch of Toongsoong Road upro eminent litterateur Late Dr. Indra Bahadur's residence will be renamed Dr. IB Rai Path by the Darjeeling Municipality" added Malla.

A food festival showcasing ethnic Nepali cuisine will be held by Self Help Groups at the Town Hall.

A photography, book and document exhibition depicting the Bhasha movement will be held at the Gorkha Ranga Mancha also.

Anit Thapa, the Chief Executive member, GTA will be present as the Chief Guest at the programme along with Ritesh Portel, Chairman, Darjeeling Municipality and S. Ponnambalam, District Magistrate, Darjeeling as Guests of Honour.