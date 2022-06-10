NEP: Report by June 30

Kolkata: The 10-member committee formed by the Bengal government to assess the need for a state-level policy on education after examination of the National Education Policy (NEP) will submit its report by the end of June, a senior official of the state Education department said.

"The committee was supposed to submit its recommendations in 88 days time. So, we are positive about getting the same by June 30," the official added speaking on the sidelines of a programme to discuss the roadmap for future collaborations between universities in Bengal and UK. Internationally known scholar Gayatri Chakraborty Spivak, Jadavpur University Vice-Chancellor Prof Suranjan Das, Harvard University Professor Sugata Bose are among the members of the committee constituted by the government in the first week of April. The members of the committee are in touch with other states like Maharashtra and Kerala for preparing the state-level policy. "The members of our expert committee are internationally known figures. Their recommendations will only make possible more value addition to our response to NEP 2020," the official said. The state government had raised objections to certain aspects of the NEP 2020.