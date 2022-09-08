Neighbouring states responsible for 40% of pollution in Bengal: Expert

kolkata: A professor of Centre for Atmospheric Sciences and Centre of Excellence for Research of IIT Delhi on Wednesday said that neighbouring states of Bengal are responsible for 40 per cent of the total pollution in the state.



State Environment minister Manas Bhunia on Wednesday said campaigns to curb solid waste pollution will succeed only when they will be launched in languages understood by the common people.

He also said that the pollution cannot be controlled until common people are aware of the consequences and follow the suggestions for a clean environment.

Bhunia said the government cannot force its will on people and unless the common man becomes aware of the inherent danger of pollution, the success in such campaigns will be elusive. "To reach out to the 10 crore people of Bengal, concentrating the campaign in English will not yield the desired results. We have to speak to the common man in his language about particulate matters, solid waste management and air quality," he said.

On Wednesday, during an event organised by the West Bengal Pollution Control Board (WBPCB) on National Clean Air Programme (NCAP) which was started by the Government of India from 2019, Dey mentioned that cooperation from the neighbouring states of Bengal is needed to bring down the pollution rate in the state.

He also mentioned that due to the pollution several health related complications are arising unknowingly.

While giving an example, Dey said that a large number of women in our country are anaemic.

To treat the anemia, doctors prescribe iron tablets. "Due to the pollution, the ability to absorb iron is decreasing. As a result the women are facing health issues."

It has also been mentioned among the neighbouring states of Bengal, Bihar and Jharkhand are majorly responsible.

Dey further mentioned that to reduce the pollution from the power plants, a device called 'Flue Gas Desulfurization' (FGD) should be installed. This device can stop emitting the harmful sulphur dioxide.

Rajesh Kumar, Member Secretary of the WBPCB said that strict vigilance is maintained between October and till middle of March next year through satellite to trace stubble burning which increases air pollution. If any such incident is noticed, local police units are being informed for

necessary action.