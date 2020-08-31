Neha Kakkar's name appears in rank list of a Malda college

Kolkata: The name of singer Neha Kakkar has featured on the rank list of more than one subject at Malda Manikchak college.



The name of the noted Bollywood singer has been found in the rank list of pass course in Bachelor of Arts as well as in English Honours and Education

Honours .

"We have lodged a complaint with the cyber crime police station of the district to probe the matter and the name of the singer has already been removed from the rank list," said Anirban Chakraborty, Principal of the college.

In the last few days there has been incidence of such name fiasco associated with the merit list of a number of colleges.

The merit list of English Honours of Asutosh College and Budge Budge college had the name of model actor Sunny Leone in their list.

The Barasat Government College's merit list had the name of model actor Sunny Leone and pornstars Mia

Khalifa, Dani Daniels and Johnny Sins.

The merit lists have gone viral on social media.

"There was no problem with the merit list that has been uploaded in our own website. Somebody might have uploaded the list and edited it and then circulated the same in the website. We have lodged a formal complaint with the local police station seeking probe into the matter," said Debesh Roy, Principal of Barasat Government College..