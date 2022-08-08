Negligent driving: One held after woman killed in road mishap

KOLKATA: A woman was killed in a tragic road accident while she was walking along the Ballygunge Circular road towards AJC Bose Road on Sunday afternoon.



According to local people, on Sunday around 4 pm a SUV of Jaguar was coming from the AJC Bose road direction along the Ballygunge Circular Road.

At that moment a woman, identified as Sawsti Das (40), of Anandapur was walking towards the AJC Bose Road. The SUV first hit a cab which was also on the move and then hit a parked BMW sedan in front of the Tivoli Court housing complex following which it came to a halt.

Due to the impact, the sedan moved backwards and hit Das. Local people saw the accident and tried to rescue the woman. After a while when the woman was dragged out from under the sedan, it was found she had died on the spot.

Later as a formality, Das was rushed to Calcutta national Medical College and Hospital where doctors officially declared her brought dead. Traffic cops on duty at the Ballygunge Circular Road and Gurusaday Road crossing detained the driver of the SUv along with his friend who were later taken to the Ballygunge police station.

Cops of East traffic guard and Ballygunge police station arrived at the spot and took charge of the vehicles involved in the accident.

The driver of the SUV identified as Suyash Parasrampuria of Sunny Park area was arrested later.

Deputy Commissioner, Traffic, Sunil Kumar Yadav arrived at the spot and took stock of the situation. He said, "We have seized the Jaguar. A case of negligence under section 304 IPC has been registered against the offending driver. We will check the data recorded in the black box of the Jaguar to ascertain the speed of the car."