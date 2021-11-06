NEET: Several, including minority students, from Bengal script success

Kolkata: Candidates from Bengal have performed remarkably in this year's National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test (NEET) with many students obtaining good marks despite financial difficulties. Many minority candidates have also found place among the list of successful candidates from Bengal.



Various social schemes introduced by Mamata Banerjee to boost up the economic conditions of the marginalized people have already started bringing fruitful results, believe the experts in the field. Soumyadeep Haldar, a resident of Sonamukhi in Bankura obtained 615 out of 720 and secured first position in the state with an all India ranking of 19. Haldar dreamt of becoming a doctor from his childhood. Suryatapa Santra from East Midnapore secured a ranking in the NEET as well, fighting all financial odds.

Asmita Bag from Bengal has secured 21 positions in the NEET.

Students from minority communities also excelled. Rahamana Sultana, from Murshidabad's Kandi has also performed well in the NEET. Tauhid Murshid secured 790 marks. Asadul Islam from Bankura received 665 marks in the NEET.

NEET results, the gateway to undergraduate medical seats in colleges across India, were announced late evening on Monday by the National Testing Agency (NTA). NEET-UG is the qualifying test for aspirants of MBBS, BDS, Bachelor of Ayurveda, Medicine and Surgery, Bachelor of Siddha Medicine and Surgery, Bachelor of Unani Medicine and Surgery, Bachelor of Homeopathic Medicine and Surgery, and BSc (Nursing) courses.