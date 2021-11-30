NEET counselling delay: SSKM docs join nationwide strike

kolkata: The resident doctors at the SSKM on Monday observed strike at all the outpatient departments (OPDs). The strike partially hampered the health services in the hospital. The nationwide strike was called by the Federation of Resident Doctors' Association (FORDA). There was a long queue outside the OPDs on Monday morning. The senior doctors of the hospital managed the situation and they ensured that nobody was denied treatment. Extra doctors were deployed to cope with the situation.

FORDA decided to continue with its protest against the postponement of NEET-PG counselling 2021. The association announced its decision to continue the "withdrawal from OPD services''. In a press statement issued earlier by FORDA, the organisation said, "As per common consensus in the meeting with State RDA Representatives, it has been decided that the withdrawal from OPD services will be continued.