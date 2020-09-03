NEET aspirant goes missing

Kolkata: Mystery shrouds in Belghoria area after a NEET aspirant went missing on Tuesday and his scooter was found at Beldanga in Murshidabad on Wednesday.

According to sources, the student, Rakshit Mittal went to a temple in Alambazar near Dunlop on Tuesday morning. His family members told the police that he used to visit the temple to offer puja everyday. Everyday Mittal usually returns home by 11 but did not return on Tuesday. When his family members tried to contact him, they failed as the phones went unanswered.

Till night when Mittal did not return, his family members went to Belghoria police station and lodged a missing diary. Immediately police tried to track his mobile phone but found it switched off. From the service provider, cops came to know that Mittal's mobile tower location was found in Duttapukur before it was switched off. Police along with few of his family members went to the said location in Duttapukur at night but found nothing.

Later, police transmitted an all concerned message to the police stations across the state with description of Mittal. Meanwhile when police scrutinized the CCTV footage of the Alambazar area found Mittal coming out of the temple. After scrutinising several CCTV footages, cops found Mittal going towards Birati via Gopal Lal Thakur Road, BT Road, MB Road.

On Wednesday morning Belghoria police station received information from Beldanga police station in Murshidabad that Mittal's scooter and a helmet was found abandoned there. When police asked his family members, they told police that there are no person lives in Beldanga or anywhere in Murshidabad whom they know.

As no ransom call was received since Mittal went missing, police suspect he left home due to some reasons.