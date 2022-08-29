'Need more helplines to stop suicide among students'

KOLKATA: The psychologists in the city are alarmed at the increasing anxiety and stress among school-going students, especially during the pandemic and post-pandemic scenarios. They suggest that an immediate intervention by policy makers is the need of the hour.



A class IX student had died by suicide in Manicktala on August 18. During the preliminary investigation, the police had found a suicide note reportedly stating that the deceased was unable to be a good daughter to her parents. She had reportedly scored low marks in a recent examination. Her death had once again triggered the conversation on mental health and awareness amidst teenagers and their parents.

The National Crime Records Bureau (NCRB) data for the year 2020 stated that nearly 8.2 per cent students died by suicide in India. The total number of student suicide stood at 12, 526. In Bengal, 323 students died by suicide in 2020. Out of the total number, 133 were male and 190 were female.

"One of the repetitive reasons for student suicide in India has been examination pressure," the head of psychology department for Calcutta University Dr Tilottama Mukherjee said.

She also said that during the two years of Coronavirus induced pandemic reasons like reduction in family finances, impact of isolation and uncertainty in future action has also resulted in stress and anxiety amongst the students.

A tele-psychological counsellor with the state Health and family welfare department Debmalya Mukherjee said that they would often get school-going students as patients. "Most of them are dealing with stress and anxiety as they were unable to meet their friends during the lockdown period," he said.

The helpline number was initially started to deal with Covid patients but as the cases reduced, they also started taking up general cases. Dr Mukherjee stated that steps like increasing the number of helpline numbers and helpline volunteers, who are also known as suicide gatekeepers can help create a safeguard.