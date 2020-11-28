Nearly 8K IT professionals get jobs through 'Karma Bhumi' app: Official

Kolkata: After Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee launched the 'Karmo Bhumi' project, in June this year, to help IT professionals who returned to Bengal in the wake of COVID-19 outbreak to get jobs in the state itself, nearly 8,000 jobs have been secured by the IT professionals, an official of the state Information Technology department said.



The statae IT department had developed the 'Karma Bhumi' app for professionals who had returned from other places to enlist themselves for getting employment in the state for a limited period of time.

"With the advent of Covid, there has been a huge influx of IT professionals here from outside," said Sanjay Das, joint secretary, IT Department, government of West Bengal.

Speaking at a webinar by Bengal Chamber of Commerce and Industry on Friday night, Das said that the government found this to be an opportunity to tap the talent pool for which the app had been thought of. 'Karmo Bhumi' is a Government of West Bengal initiative to collaborate between job seekers and employers in IT/ITeS sector. "This app is not exactly a job providing platform. But one for registering of skills of the professionals", he said. According to him, nearly 41,000 professionals have got them enlisted along with 400 employers as well.

Das said more than 8,000 jobs have been secured through the app. One employer from Singapore has picked up two AI professionals from the pool, he added. The joint secretary added that the domain of the app would also be opened for college and university students for expanding the

data base. Since the inception of the lockdown period, the Chief Minister had raised her concern about the IT professionals from Bengal who will be returning to the state in the wake of COVID-19 outbreak. She had also assured all help to these quarter of people as much as possible by the state government.